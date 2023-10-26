KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The implementation of projects under the Mid-Term Review of the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Vision 2025 (BEV 2025) will be expedited and preparatory work will begin for the BIMP-EAGA Post 2025 Agenda.

The ministers who attended the 26th BIMP-EAGA Ministerial Meeting in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, today have tasked the senior officials and clusters to hasten the projects’ implementation and the officials to start work on the post-2025 agenda.

In a statement, Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said the ministers were pleased with the significant implementation progress of the BIMP-EAGA priority infrastructure projects (PIPs).

Of the 129 PIPs, 48 projects have been completed and 81 projects are in various stages of implementation, amounting to US$38.87 billion (RM186 billion).

“The ministers were pleased with the resumption of air, land and sea connectivity in BIMP-EAGA and the relentless effort to market and promote the subregion as the preferred destination for tourism,” she said.

Hanifah Hajar also said the ministers welcomed the signing of the letter of intent for the One Borneo Quarantine Initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation in monitoring and inspection in the subregion’s quarantine system and enhance protection from pests and diseases.

“The ministers call upon the agencies to increase engagement with the private sectors and continue to provide support by leveraging IR4.0 (the Fourth industrial Revolution) and climate-smart technology.

“Focus must also be given to expand access to sustainable energy resources, improving infrastructure, as well as upskilling and reskilling of human resources to meet the demands and be aligned with Asean initiatives,” she said.

In addition, the ministers also reinforced the commitment to fast-track the legalisation and

institutionalisation of the BIMP-Facilitation Centre (BIMP-FC) as a fully functional BIMP-EAGA central secretariat.

“The support by development partners, namely South Korea, China, Japan and Australia, were very much appreciated.

“The member countries also supported the effort to strengthen cooperation with the Asian Development Bank and Asean secretariat to explore more potential projects and initiatives,” she added.

The 26th BIMP-EAGA Ministerial Meeting was chaired by Brunei Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department and Minister of Finance & Economy II, Datuk Seri Setia Awang Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah.

The 27th BIMP-EAGA Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings is set to convene in Sabah next year. — Bernama