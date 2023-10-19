PETALING JAYA, Oct 19 — CelcomDigi Bhd expects the company’s integration exercise between Celcom and Digi networks to reach 30 per cent by the end of this year, said its chief executive officer Datuk Idham Nawawi.

Idham said the whole integration of the network is now ongoing and is expected to be completed within the next 24 to 30 months by consolidating the respective 12,000 sites from Celcom and Digi into a single largest network of 18,000 sites.

“30 per cent is going to be done this year, while 40 per cent next year and the remaining 30 per cent in the third year, and that is progressing well.

“There are, of course, other integrations happening around information technology (IT) platforms and so on. Similarly, it will take between 20 to 24 months to get all the systems running,” he told the media at the launching of CelcomDigi’s new corporate brand livery today.

In April 2023, the company commenced a full-scale programme to build Malaysia’s future digital network by integrating and modernising the widest and fastest 4G network in Malaysia with the latest long-term evolution (LTE) and 5G-ready technologies.

CelcomDigi today unveiled its new corporate logomark, a manifestation of the company’s aspiration to be its customers and the nation’s trusted partner in innovation and digitalisation.

Idham noted that since the completion of CelcomDigi’s merger in December 2022, the group has been progressively introducing new services, solutions, and innovations.

“As CelcomDigi continues to unlock the promise of scale, experience, resources, and talents, our customers remain the centre of our focus.

“Efficient integration of our retail touchpoints and channels has enabled us to cross-serve Celcom and Digi customers seamlessly as we continue to enhance customer services,” he said in a separate statement following the launch.

Idham said that the new livery builds on CelcomDigi brand spirit, “Creating a world inspired by you”, to embody three fundamental principles, namely dynamism, passion for customers, and excellence.

“We expect to spend around RM100 million in the next couple of years around building our new brand,” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the execution of the share sale agreement to take up the equity in the Digital Nasional Bhd for the 5G implementation, Idham noted that the process is now at the tail end and will be concluded soon.

“I will leave it to the government to make the proper announcement. At this point, we are focusing on building the widest and fastest network for our customers,” he added. — Bernama