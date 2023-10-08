KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd (DLMI) plans to double production next year after shifting to its new RM540 million facility in Bandar Enstek, deploying eight production lanes.

The facility sits on 12.9 hectares and production is scheduled to commence mid-2024.

Managing director Ramjeet Kaur Virik told Bernama that the company aims to increase growth prospects with higher production capacity and improved efficiencies while eyeing long-term expansion opportunities.

“The land is three times the size of the Petaling Jaya factory. (Therefore), when we go live next year, we will be able to double production capacity,” Ramjeet said, adding that the company is still operating at its PJ premises.

The new manufacturing hub will house a distribution centre, enabling DLMI to operate an end-to-end production cycle. It will also have a research and development (R&D) centre to enable the dairy company to create and innovate products with export potential, she said.

DLMI is also exercising economic, environmental, social, and governance principles in line with the parent company’s long-term ambition to balance between business and sustainability. She said the company is committed to reduce 30 per cent of its carbon footprint.

Ramjeet said DLMI wants to build a regional manufacturing hub and together with parent company Royal FrieslandCampina NV, it is the company’s commitment to raise the nutrition intake among children while at the same time upskill the community.

DLMI has among the largest market share of 28.1 per cent and a 34.2 per cent share in terms of volume as of August 2023. — Bernama