KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Sunway Construction Group Bhd’s (SunCon) wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunway Construction Sdn Bhd, has clinched a RM190 million from K2 Strategic Infrastructure Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

The contract is to develop a data centre in Johor, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

SunCon said the data centre will be built in phases, with the first phase slated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of SunCon group for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, onwards,” it said.

In total, SunCon has secured new projects amounting to RM2.2 billion this year. — Bernama