SHAH ALAM, Oct 5 — Japanese household items supplier Daiso will be investing RM1 billion to build its largest global distribution centre (GDC) in Port Klang, Selangor next year.

The GDC will be Daiso’s second international hub after China.

Daiso Malaysia Group Sdn Bhd chairman Tan Sri Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said the GDC will function as a global distribution hub for Daiso to launch logistics operations for the entry of Daiso’s products from Japan and China, including distribution to 22 countries in Asia and the Middle East.

“The GDC, with an area of 130,000 square feet, is expected to commence development in May 2024 and be completed in May 2026.

“It is scheduled to be operational in January 2027,” he said at the signing ceremony of a collaborative agreement to develop the GDC between Daiso Malaysia and Kajima-Suncon here today.

The ceremony was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Daisa Industries Co Ltd president Seiji Yano.

Khairul Adib said Daiso Malaysia’s collaboration with Kajima-Suncon, a joint venture led by Kajima (Malaysia) Sdn Bdn and Sunway Construction Sdn Bhd, is evidence of the company’s transformative journey to increase the availability of Daiso products in the region.

Amirudin said the construction of the global hub resulted from ongoing efforts by Invest Selangor Bhd over the past few years and was grateful that the company chose Selangor for the high-value investment.

“This global logistics hub is not a new thing in Selangor, we have many that have opened, such as Lazada and Shopee, but this Daiso is at a greater stage and we are proud because it is the biggest hub for Daiso around the world,” he said. — Bernama