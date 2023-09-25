SHAH ALAM, Sept 25 — McDonald’s Malaysia is for the first time offering diploma-level studies—Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM Level 4) and Malaysian Advanced Skills Diploma (DLKM Level 5) programmes — to 18 alumni of the McDonald’s Vocational Apprenticeship Programme.

Its managing director and local operations partner, Datuk Azmir Jaafar said all of them who are now working as branch managers of the fastfood outlet received the offer to strengthen their knowledge and skills in the field of food services.

He said the diploma programme which commence next year, will be fully borne by McDonald’s, and the quality of education given is comparable to diploma studies offered by other local colleges and universities.

“We hope that in the future, at least five to 10 per cent of this alumni will be interested to continue their studies,” he said after the 4th McDonald’s Vocational Academy Convocation Ceremony held at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Puncak Alam campus here today.

Earlier, a total of 427 graduates, who completed their training under the McDonald’s Vocational Apprenticeship Programme, received the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) Level 3, and can now choose to work at McDonald’s or any food service company in the country.

The McDonald’s Vocational Apprenticeship Programme, recognised by the Department of Skills Management, Human Resources Ministry (KSM), which is under the National Dual Training System (NDTS) , was held over 18 months and it combined 70 per cent practical training at McDonald’s outlets and 30 per cent theoretical studies in the classroom.

Azmir said in line with the national agenda, the McDonald’s Vocational Apprenticeship Programme which is an initiative of the company is to empower the country’s youth, in addition to creating a sustainable and highly skilled workforce in food services.

However, he said, McDonald allocates over RM10 million yearly for its programme to develop talent and expertise and since the first time it was introduced in 2018, more than 95 per cent of youths who have completed their apprenticeship have chosen to build their careers with McDonald’s.

According to him, over 4,000 youths have completed or are following the programme that is fully sponsored by McDonald’s which includes tuition fees, montlhy allowance, accomodation, food, insurance and medical benefits as well as receive benefits under the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF), involving about RM40,000 for each apprentice.

Anyone interested in joining the McDonald’s Vocational Apprenticeship Progrmame, can visit its career section at https://www.mcdonalds.com.my/ or email [email protected]. — Bernama