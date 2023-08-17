KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — TNG Digital (TNGD) has partnered with Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) to make it easier for all Malaysians to invest in ASNB unit trust via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet (TNG eWallet). With this partnership, TNG eWallet users can easily subscribe to all 17 ASNB unit trusts through the GoInvest feature in the eWallet. With the addition of ASNB, TNG eWallet GoInvest has expanded its unit trust options from 9 to 26.

With about 21 million users, TNGD wants to encourage financial inclusion by making investment products more accessible to the masses. To make it even more seamless, existing ASNB unit holders can start investing via TNG eWallet almost immediately as the accounts are linked via their registered MyKad numbers. For new first-time ASNB users, they would have to create a new account and complete an eKYC process via the ASNB app before they can use the feature on the TNG eWallet.

To get started, just tap on the GoInvest icon on the home screen of TNG eWallet and select ASNB.

Commenting on the partnership, TNGD CEO Alan Ni said, “The introduction of ASNB to our growing financial services portfolio aligns with our commitment towards digital inclusion and making financial investment accessible for everyone. With a relatively low-risk and long-term investment instrument, our users can save and invest with a consistent and competitive return on investment through ASNB. With an incredibly low minimum initial investment of just RM10, over 12 million ASNB unit holders can now effortlessly invest through GOInvest in the Touch ‘n Go eWallet. This innovative partnership further diversifies GOinvest’s offerings to a total of 26 unit trusts that caters to different risk appetites, while making online investments convenient and affordable for the masses.”

Meanwhile, ASNB CEO and Executive Director Muzzaffar Othman said, “ASNB aims to position itself as the advisor of choice, while simultaneously democratising financial advice by making it accessible to all. This has led to the implementation of pivotal initiatives within our advisory, products, and channels, driving our transformation journey. We are committed to this mission as we seek to maximise all available channels to provide fast and convenient service to deliver a better overall user experience.”

From the eWallet, ASNB users can check their total investment, view the breakdown of ASNB unit trusts including unit purchases for both Fixed Price Funds and Variable Price Funds, as well as review the last five transactions for each fund.

Here’s the list of ASNB funds that are available via TNG eWallet:

Fixed Price Funds

• Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB)

• Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB 2)

• Amanah Saham Bumiputera 3 Didik (ASB 3 Didik)

• Amanah Saham Malaysia (ASM)

• Amanah Saham Malaysia 2 – Wawasan (ASM 2 Wawasan)

• Amanah Saham Malaysia 3 (ASM 3)

Variable Price Funds

• Amanah Saham Nasional (ASN)

• ASN Equity 2

• ASN Equity 3

• ASN Equity 5

• ASN Equity Global

• ASN Imbang 1

• ASN Imbang 2

• ASN Imbang 3 Global

• ASN Sara 1

• ASN Sara 2

• ASN Sukuk

Take note that users can only invest in ASNB funds during business operation hours. Interestingly, the listed operation hours are 2.00am to 7.00pm for Fixed Funds and 2.00am to 4.00pm for Variable Funds.

At the moment, users can’t make a withdrawal for ASNB funds via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet. However, users currently are able to do so via the ASNB app up to a certain limit. During the launch event today, it was mentioned that ASNB is working closely with TNGD on a potential new product that would offer a seamless withdrawal experience.

As part of its current Labur Online Laju (LOL) campaign, TNGD and ASNB are offering a cashback promo from 16 August until 30 September 2023. TNG eWallet users can enjoy cashback for investment in ASNB via two tiers:

• Tier 1: Users will receive RM1 Cashback when they invest RM10 in any ASNB Unit Trust.

• Tier 2: Users will receive an additional RM10 Bonus Cashback when they invest more than RM500 in any Variable Price Fund.

TNGD and ASNB are also currently running an on-ground LOL event at Setia City Mall from 16 to 20 August 2023. There are also booths to help guide ASNB users to access their investments via TNG eWallet.

For more info, you can visit TNG eWallet’s GoInvest page. — SoyaCincau