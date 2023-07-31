ANKARA, July 31 — Oil prices dipped today as market risk appetite was impacted by worse-than-expected Chinese industrial data, but losses were capped by intervention to support the world’s largest oil importer’s weakening economy, reported Anadolu.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at US$84.25 (RM381) per barrel at 9.57am local time (0657 GMT), a 0.19 per cent loss from the closing price on Friday of US$84.41 per barrel.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at the same time at US$80.44 per barrel, down 0.17 per cent from the session close of US$80.58 per barrel on Friday.

Oil prices rose to their highest level since January 2022, with Brent briefly topping US$85.09 during Friday’s trading session as investors digested the US Federal Reserve’s latest decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected.

However, the rising oil price trend was halted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report today of restricted growth of 49.3 in July from 49 in June.

Nonetheless, further price declines were halted in hopes that China would issue a stimulus plan to boost its economy in response to emerging bearish data.

Price increases were aided by growing concerns about a tighter market ahead of Opec+’s latest production cuts, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, which take effect on August 1.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria agreed on new cuts in July, in addition to the Opec+ group’s already planned output caps of about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in October 2022 and 1.6 million bpd in May.

Russia said it would reduce oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August to ensure market stability.

Its decision came on the same day that Saudi Arabia and Algeria said they would cut output by 1 million bpd and 20,000 bpd, respectively. — Bernama-Anadolu