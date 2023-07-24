KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Public Bank Bhd will continue to step up its security measures against the diverse modus operandi of scams and frauds.

One of the latest scams involved an illegal syndicate offering loans through social media platforms with low-interest rates, it said.

Managing director and chief executive officer Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said that the bank is working closely with the authorities to address such scams and frauds.

“Meanwhile, customers are reminded to remain vigilant and to keep themselves updated of the various modus operandi of scams and frauds,” he said in a statement today.

Public Bank said it does not request sensitive banking information or upfront fees to be paid to personal accounts.

The bank also does not offer guaranteed approval which can be appealing to certain borrowers.

Customers are advised not to respond to loan advertisements through social media platforms.

Instead, customers are advised to verify what they have seen with legitimate financial institutions before proceeding with their applications, it said.

Similarly, Public Bank has firmly implemented Bank Negara Malaysia’s five key measures for combating financial scams and would further encourage customers to safeguard their online banking credentials through the practice of responsible online banking behaviour.

“Public Bank remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of security best practices and will continue to invest in banking security systems to provide customers with robust banking security while keeping customers informed,” Tay said.

The bank further stressed that customers must remain vigilant at all times when doing online banking transactions.

“This included being alert to ensure that the personal login phrase is authentic and that the uniform resource locator or termed as the web address has the padlock symbol and the green address bar prior to attempting to login.

“This will assist customers in verifying if the website is genuine as phishing website is unable to replicate this confidential information,” it said.

Customers can learn more about the different modus operandi of scams and frauds at https://www.pbebank.com/onlinesecurity/index.html. — Bernama