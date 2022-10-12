DoSM said the expansion of IPI was contributed by the manufacturing (15.2 per cent), electricity (10 per cent) and mining (eight per cent) sectors. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Industrial Production Index (IPI) soared 13.6 per cent in August 2022 as compared to the same month of the previous year, the Department of Statistics (DoSM) said.

In a statement today, it said the expansion of IPI was contributed by the manufacturing (15.2 per cent), electricity (10 per cent) and mining (eight per cent) sectors.

“The main subsectors that contributed to the growth of the manufacturing sector in August 2022 were electrical and electronics products (19.2 per cent), transport equipment and other manufacture products (53.6 per cent) and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (13.6 per cent),” it said.

DoSM said the growth in the mining sector was spearheaded by the increment of eight per cent in the natural gas index and crude oil and condensate index respectively.

It said the manufacturing sector’s growth was driven by domestic-oriented industries (22.5 per cent) and export-oriented industries (12.4 per cent).

“The growth of the domestic-oriented industry was attributed to the manufacture of tobacco products and manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

“Meanwhile, the increase in export-oriented industries was mainly supported by the manufacture of computer, electronics and optical products and manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products,” it said.

It said the manufacturing sector’s performance was also in line with the encouraging growth of exports.

Meanwhile, the IPI in the period of January to August 2022 recorded an expansion of 7.5 per cent as compared to the same period of the previous year.

“This increment was supported by the manufacturing index (9.6 per cent), electricity index (6.5 per cent) and mining index (0.2 per cent),” DoSM added. — Bernama