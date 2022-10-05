At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 14.18 points to 1,423.54 from Tuesday's close of 1,409.36. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed in positive territory at mid-afternoon as bargain-hunting in selected heavyweight counters continued, led by Press Metal Aluminium and Petronas Chemicals.

Gains in both counters contributed 7.11 points to the barometer index.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 14.18 points to 1,423.54 from yesterday's close of 1,409.36.

The benchmark index opened 4.31 points better at 1,413.67.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 503 to 293, while 367 counters were unchanged, 1,167 untraded, and six others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.39 billion units worth RM980.57 million.

Among Bursa heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.70, Petronas Chemicals rallied 22 sen to RM8.61, and CIMB rose five sen to RM5.28. IHH Healthcare edged up one sen to RM5.86 while Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.26.

Of the actives, MMAG Holdings fell half-a-sen to three sen, Hiap Huat Holdings went down one sen to 15 sen while Hibiscus Petroleum climbed 9.5 sen to 96.5 sen. Top Glove grew by two sen to 64 sen and Cypark Resources added one sen to 47 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index widened 92.12 points to 10,143.03, the FBM 70 garnered 93.51 points to 12,274.22, and the FBMT 100 Index improved 93.09 points to 9,895.92.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 120.98 points to 10,190.52 and the FBM ACE climbed 51.24 points to 4,760.24.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index ticked up 15.67 points to 700.19, the Financial Services Index was 74.05 points better at 16,165.48, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 4.13 points to 173.99.

The Plantation Index increased 161.11 points to 6,599.17. ― Bernama