KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), the wholly-owned unit trust company of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), announced an income distribution of 3.75 sen per unit for its fixed price fund, Amanah Saham Malaysia 3 (ASM 3), for the financial year ending September 30, 2022.

In a statement, ASNB also declared a total income distribution payout for ASM 3 of RM573.66 million benefitting 551,685 unit holders who currently own 15.30 billion units.

Overall, the fund recorded RM757.81 million in total gross income and RM575.87 million of net realised income amidst recessionary concerns and global supply chain disruption affecting the global markets.

The income for ASM 3 is derived from realised gains, dividends, as well as other income from domestic and international investments.

The diversification strategy taken by the fund continued to show positive results as international equities contributed 40.9 per cent to the fund’s overall gross income.

The income distribution of ASM 3 is equivalent to the total return of 3.75 per cent, which outperformed its benchmark Maybank 12-Month Fixed Deposit of 2.02 per cent by 173 basis points for the financial year to date up to September 22, 2022.

During the same period, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined by 6.41 per cent, from 1,537.80 points at the closing of September 30, 2021, to 1,439.16 points on September 22, 2022, as the index began to record an outflow of foreign investments despite improving Covid-19 situation.

The computation of the income distribution for ASM 3 is based on the average minimum monthly balance held throughout the financial year of the fund.

The distribution declared by ASM 3 will be automatically re-invested as additional units into unit holders’ accounts on October 1, 2022. — Bernama