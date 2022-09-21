Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system widened to RM37.31 billion from RM35.18 billion this morning, while Islamic funds’ liquidity slid to RM28.22 billion from RM32.21 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank called for a conventional money market tender and a Commodity Murabahah Programme (CMP) tender.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM36.30 billion conventional money market tender and a RM28.20 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

It had also revised conventional overnight tender from RM33.2 billion to RM36.3 billion.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama