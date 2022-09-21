KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Napier has announced that its current Chief Operations Officer Greg Watson, is to take the helm as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect, as former CEO Julian Dixon moves into a full-time role as Founder and Board Member.

Watson’s tenure at Napier as well his wealth of experience in operational management and business strategy, gained at the likes of Fenergo, HSBC and UBS, makes him the ideal choice to lead Napier into its next phase of growth, building on the past several successful years of rapid expansion for the flourishing company.

“Greg’s an outstanding candidate for the position. His experience and understanding of our products and clients is exemplary, as is his commitment to making Napier the pre-eminent provider of AI-enhanced financial crime risk management software.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him take the company from strength to strength,” said Dixon in a statement.

Meanwhile, Watson said: “I am proud to be taking the mantle from Julian. Since founding Napier in 2015, Julian has built a world-class tech company from the ground up, steering it through a period of exceptional and rapid growth into the leading financial crime risk management business that it is.

“Filling Julian’s boots will be no easy task, but this change is very much about evolution, rather than revolution. My job now is to take Napier to even greater heights, as we continue to innovate and to deliver increasingly higher levels of customer satisfaction.”

Following a period of aggressive expansion, Napier has presence in key financial hubs across the globe including North America, UK, Europe and APAC.

Napier is a global end-to-end intelligent compliance platform and provider of advanced financial crime risk management solutions. — Bernama