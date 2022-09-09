DoSM said the IPI for January-July 2022 expanded 6.6 per cent against the same period of the previous year, supported by the manufacturing index (8.8 per cent) and electricity index (6.1 per cent). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 12.5 per cent in July 2022 compared to a year earlier, marking the second consecutive month of double-digit growth.

The Department of Statistics (DoSM) said the stronger performance was driven by the manufacturing, electricity and mining sectors, which recorded growth of 14.9 per cent, 13.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively. The manufacturing sector’s output jumped by 14.9 per cent after recording a 14.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 14.4 per cent in June 2022, it said in a statement today.

“The main subsectors contributing to the growth in the manufacturing sector in July 2022 were transport equipment and other manufactures (73.6 per cent), electrical and electronics products (17.3 per cent), and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (23.9 per cent),” it added.

On the 3.2 per cent rise in the mining sector’s output, DoSM said it was spearheaded by the increment of 12.6 per cent in the natural gas index which offset an 8.6 per cent decline in the crude oil and condensate index.

Meanwhile, domestic-oriented industries drove the growth of the manufacturing sector by 30.9 per cent while export-oriented industries grew by 9.5 per cent.

DoSM said the IPI for January-July 2022 expanded 6.6 per cent against the same period of the previous year, supported by the manufacturing index (8.8 per cent) and electricity index (6.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the mining index shrank 0.8 per cent. — Bernama