The E&E products subsector contributed 26.1 per cent to sales value. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Malaysia’s manufacturing sales value in July 2022 grew by 23.8 per cent to RM148.4 billion, driven by among others; the electrical and electronics (E&E) products subsector, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastics products subsector, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

The E&E products subsector contributed 26.1 per cent to sales value, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector (19.1 per cent), and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products subsector (44.2 per cent).

Total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in July 2022 was 2.3 million persons, augmented 4.1 per cent compared to 2.2 million persons in July 2021.

“The increment was contributed by the E&E products (6.7 per cent), wood, furniture, paper products and printing (5.1 per cent) and transport equipment and other manufacture products (5.7 per cent),” it said in a statement today.

Salaries and wages paid amounted to RM7.71 billion, an increase of 7.1 per cent in July 2022 against the same month of the preceding year.

The sales value per employee rose by 18.9 per cent to record RM64,510 compared to the same month in 2021 while the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,350.

For the period of January to July 2022, the sales value of the manufacturing sector soared 16.3 per cent to RM1 billion compared to the same period in 2021.

At the same time, the number of employees increased 4.1 per cent to 2.3 million persons while salaries and wages expanded 5.0 per cent to RM54.5 billion.

Meanwhile, sales value per employee recorded RM437,749 for the similar period of 2022 with a growth of 11.7 per cent year-on-year. — Bernama