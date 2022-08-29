July 2022’s PPI was mainly fuelled by the manufacturing index with 9.9 per cent versus 10 per cent in June 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Malaysia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for local production, which measures the costs of goods at the factory gate, eased to 7.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in July 2022 from 10.9 per cent y-o-y in June 2022, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

According to DoSM’s infographic released today, July 2022’s PPI was mainly fuelled by the manufacturing index with 9.9 per cent versus 10 per cent in June 2022.

This was followed by the mining index which increased by 9.0 per cent (June 17.5) and agriculture, forestry & fishing index with -10.3 per cent (June 18.1) However, last month’s PPI for the water supply and electricity & gas supply index recorded an increase of 2.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

For the monthly comparison DoSM said PPI local production posted a decline for two consecutive months to record -2.3 per cent in July (June -0.1) due to agriculture, forestry & fishing index’s double-digit decline of -22.3 per cent (June -9.5%) and mining index decline of -3.6 per cent (June 5.4).

“On the other hand, manufacturing index increase 0.2 per cent (June 0.7) while electricity & gas supply index increased by 0.9 per cent and water supply index decreased by 0.3 per cent.

“In term of PPI local production by stage processing, crude materials for further processing index incline 1.1 per cent (June 16.9), followed by intermediate materials, supplies & components (12.5 per cent) and finished goods index (2.4 per cent),” said DoSM.

For monthly comparison, the index of crude materials for further processing declined by 11.5 per cent while intermediate materials, supplies & components index increased 0.2 per cent while finished goods index remained unchanged, it said. — Bernama