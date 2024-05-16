GEORGE TOWN, May 16 — Fast food chain Domino’s Pizza said today it has referred the case of a customer’s controversial religious insult in an online order to the police.

A spokesman for the pizza chain voiced the company’s disappointment in the customer who chose to make a “hurtful and disrespectful comment”, and also the staff member who shared the matter online.

“We are also disappointed that one of our team members thought it was appropriate to share this online, including the customer’s personal information,” it said in an official statement here.

The company then said it plans to take appropriate action against both the customer and team member involved.

“We do not tolerate discrimination or aggression of any kind, whether directed at our team, our customers, or those in our community,” it said.

It also reiterated that it has more than 3,000 Domino’s team members working diligently to serve the Malaysian community.

“We are committed to upholding these values and ensuring a welcoming and respectful environment for all,” they said.

The company also told Malay Mail that a statement which was circulated on social media which disclosed the alleged customer’s name and address was fake.

Earlier today, Penang’s South-west district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the police have opened an investigation into the case after receiving a report at 8.46pm last night.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person.

The section provides a maximum punishment of one-year imprisonment, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

An image of the receipt with the insulting remarks was shared via social media since last night.



