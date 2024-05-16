KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 ― The Economy Ministry is expected to table the progressive regulatory framework Bill on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) in Parliament during the November session this year, said its minister Rafizi Ramli.

Speaking during a keynote address at OGSE100 CEOs Forum today, the minister said the progressive regulatory framework will be first presented to the Cabinet meeting next week before the Bill is tabled in Parliament to be passed later this year.

“We have the opportunity to position Malaysia not just as a regional leader, but a global leader in CCUS and the government is doing everything we can do to ensure that we seize the opportunity. ― Bernama

