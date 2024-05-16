KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Hong Kong star Jackson Wang is planning to leave showbiz for a simpler life after a decade in the spotlight.

The former K-Pop boyband GOT7 member reflected on the last 10 years of his life in an interview on the TVB variety show Star Trail with host Luisa Maria Leitao, revealing why he wanted out.

“I may not be in showbiz in the next 10 years,” he said to Maria’s shock.

“I feel like I’ve been inside a machine in the last nine to 10 years. It’s like a long marathon; I keep running and I don’t enjoy or feel the environment around me or look at the ground or look back to see if I dropped anything.

“Did I pass by someone? I missed out so much because all I did was keep running. Now that I’m 30, I want to just take it a little slow and enjoy the ‘now’.”

Wang added that he just ‘wanted to live’ and create, which is where his strength lies, staying away from the spotlight.

The singer also said that he has not had a fixed home in the last 10 years, living between Europe and South Korea for most of his life.

“Sometimes when I’m back home, it feels like a hotel room. I long for a home where my loved ones are present.”

When it comes to marriage plans Wang is in ‘no rush’ but has given himself time until reaches 35 to find love.

“I’m quite active and cheerful, and I make friends quickly. But as time passes, I find myself less inclined to socialise,” said the 30-year-old.

“I’m searching for my happiness and contentment. The whole environment — social media, the internet — a lot of people are comparing or telling you what’s good and what’s not, what’s beautiful and what’s perfection, what’s ugly and what’s bad.

“I feel like I lost myself a lot of times, to the point that I don’t know what’s right anymore. I just want to do what I want.”

Wang debuted in 2014 as a member of K-Pop boyband GOT7 before going solo in 2017.

His latest album Magic Man peaked at No 15 in the Billboard 200 albums charts.

Despite his fame, Wang is known for his humble persona when it comes to meeting his fans around the world.

In 2022, he was spotted in Malaysia at IOI City Mall and trying out local mamak food.