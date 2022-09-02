At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.60 of-a-point easier at 1,491.35 from yesterday’s close of 1,491.95. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― Bursa Malaysia had turned negative at mid-morning as investors await the release of the United States nonfarm payroll data later today to gauge the market direction, dealers said.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.60 of-a-point easier at 1,491.35 from yesterday’s close of 1,491.95.

The barometer index opened 1.17 points better at 1,493.12.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 419 to 199, while 334 counters were unchanged, 1,337 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 837.71 million units worth RM487.07 million.

In a note today, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd said it expects the cautious market sentiment to continue although some bargain hunting may be seen, hence it anticipates the index to hover within the 1,485-1,500 range today.

“We reckon selling in plantation stocks should appear as the crude palm oil dipped to below the RM4,000 level on lower exports.

“Oil and gas stocks should also experience some selling pressure as the Brent crude price closed lower at US$92 per barrel,” it added.

Meanwhile, Bursa heavyweights Maybank, Public Bank and CIMB added two sen each to RM8.93, RM4.68 and RM5.50, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals fell five sen to RM8.73 and IHH Healthcare slid three sen to RM6.15.

Of the actives, ACE Market debutant SNS Network eased half-a-sen to 24.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange trimmed two sen to 80 sen and Jade Marvel shed 6.5 sen to 24.5 sen.

TWL Holdings edged up half-a-sen to 5.5 sen and Hibiscus added one sen to RM1.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index lost 10.37 points to 10,550.86, the FBMT 100 Index slid 7.37 points to 10,307.17, the FBM 70 shrank 22.01 points to 12,542.59, the FBM ACE slipped 54.44 points to 4,770.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 31.04 points to 10,583.57.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 33.66 points lower at 6,962.73, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 1.17 points to 179.41 and the Energy Index shed 12.31 points to 699.02, while the Financial Services Index rose 47.43 points to 16,790.80. ― Bernama