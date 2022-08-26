Jack Dorsey speaks during the crypto-currency conference Bitcoin 2021 Convention at the Mana Convention Centre in Miami June 4, 2021. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 26 — Twitter founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted Thursday that he regrets the social media platform became a company.

“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” Dorsey tweeted in response to a question about whether Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned.

Dorsey stands to receive US$978 million (RM4.3 billion) if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.

When asked about what structure he wished Twitter would operate under, Dorsey said that it should be “a protocol” and that Twitter should not be owned by a state or another company.

If it were a protocol, Twitter would operate much like email, which is not controlled by one centralized entity, and people using different email providers are able to communicate with one another.

Twitter is embroiled in multiple struggles.

The company has sued Musk for trying to walk away from his US$44 billion offer to buy Twitter. A former executive turned whistleblower has accused Twitter of misleading federal regulators about its security measures to protect against hackers and spam accounts. — Reuters