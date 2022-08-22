KUANTAN, Aug 22 — The Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC), an agency under the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry encourages start-ups as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to increase knowledge and apply the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) in their business.

Its venture capital division director, Mohammad Hazani Hassan said the initiative needs to be implemented so that they do not lag behind as well as to keep abreast with developments in providing services or products.

He said MTDC has prepared various platforms for the concerned groups including organising the Road2Growth programme which focuses on technology and business development opportunities through the cooperation of technology companies that are members of the MTDC ecosystem.

He said through the programme, participants will be introduced to the ‘Centre Of 9 Pillars’ (Co9P) as well as its community in the IR4.0 session by getting detailed information including local technology solutions in the field of robotics, automation, 3D printing and drone technology.

“This programme is being implemented to promote and increase IR 4.0 knowledge as we see it as a new technology that will help most companies in Malaysia to increase productivity.

“When participants take part in this programme, they will directly get information from MTDC ecosystem companies and see how the technology can be applied,” he said at the MTDC Road2Growth Programme press conference here today which was attended by about 100 participants consisting of graduates, researchers, MSMEs and start-ups.

Mohammad Hazani said Pahang is the fifth location to host the annual programme after Sabah, Sarawak, Penang, and Johor with the culminating event to take place in the capital on Sept 26.

According to him, the programme can also provide guidance to entrepreneurs and graduates to explore business opportunities in IR 4.0 as well as produce skilled workers in the technology and digital fields.

Through the programme, graduates attending the marketing masterclass will be exposed to strategic marketing techniques and tactics in addition to the venture capital masterclass session which provides information on funds and investments offered by MTDC.

In addition, the Teknopreneur Training Academy (Tentra) also conducts training programmes for professional certifications and qualification programmes based on IR 4.0.

Those interested can join the Road2Growth programme for free by registering through the website www.mtdc.com.my/r2g2022. — Bernama