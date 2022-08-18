Bursa Malaysia Bhd has welcomed CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd and Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga IB) as an approved supplier and user representatives under the Islamic securities selling and buying — negotiated transaction (ISSBNT) framework. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has welcomed CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd and Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga IB) as an approved supplier and user representatives under the Islamic securities selling and buying — negotiated transaction (ISSBNT) framework.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said CGS-CIMB and Kenanga IB will act as agents to facilitate the buying and selling of Shariah-compliant securities, as well as enable hedging and risk management activities for market participants while adhering to Shariah principles.

ISSBNT is the world’s first Shariah-compliant alternative to securities borrowing and lending, launched by the exchange in December 2017.

The platform was developed as a mechanism to provide a facilitative trading environment and improve trading liquidity and velocity of securities assets, while complementing the ever-growing value of Shariah-compliant securities in Malaysia.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the facilitation of buying and selling of Shariah-compliant securities by CGS-CIMB and Kenanga IB marks another significant contribution paramount to fostering a more conducive Islamic capital market ecosystem.

“We commend their participation and look forward to continuing support from other market players and investors to strengthen Malaysia’s position as the world’s leading Islamic Shariah-compliant equities market,” he said.

To date, there are 179 Shariah-compliant securities eligible for ISSBNT transactions, as reviewed and approved by the Securities Commission Malaysia’s Shariah Advisory Council. — Bernama