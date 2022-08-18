On the broader market, however, decliners led gainers 213 to 115, while 232 counters were unchanged, 1,738 untraded and six others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower but rebounded thereafter on renewed buying interest in selected heavyweights amid cautious sentiments in the regional markets, dealers said.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.56 points to 1,520.72 from 1,518.16 at Wednesday's close.

The benchmark index opened 1.38 points easier at 1,516.78.

Turnover stood at 252.95 million units worth RM119.70 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said in view of the softer Wall Street performance, sentiment on the local bourse may turn cautious as attention shifts back to the United States Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy following the release of its July meeting minutes.

“Nevertheless, investors may look out for the upcoming earnings season, focusing on stocks with solid earnings growth under this environment.

“Meanwhile, sectors such as transportation and logistics, consumer and Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) are likely to remain bullish,” it said in a note today.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals added 5.0 sen each to RM9.02 and RM8.77, respectively, Public Bank advanced 2.0 sen to RM4.67 and CIMB went up 1.0 sen to RM5.46, while IHH Healthcare slipped 2.0 sen to RM6.48.

Of the actives, Pegasus Heights eased half-a-sen to 1.0 sen and MyEG fell 1.5 sen to 79 sen, while ACE Market debutant AGMO Holdings jumped 47 sen to 73 sen and Cnergenz improved 4.0 sen to 76.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 7.84 points to 10,751.68, the FBMT 100 Index perked 9.45 points to 10,501.60, and the FBM ACE increased 33.57 points to 4,982.83, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 8.10 points to 10,892.14 and the FBM 70 fell 21.87 points to 12,744.68.

The Financial Services Index rose 53.47 points to 16,842.25, the Plantation Index shed 4.60 points to 7,290.12, the Energy Index slipped 0.63 of-a-point to 658.97, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.16 of-a-point to 183.41. — Bernama