KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Bursa Malaysia closed higher today driven by buying mainly in industrial products and services, as well as technology and plantations counters, amid mixed sentiments in the regional markets, a dealer said. At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 13.34 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 1,450.32 from Wednesday’s close of 1,436.98.The barometer index, which opened 4.18 points higher at 1,441.16, moved between 1,440.05 and 1,451.33 throughout the day. Petronas Chemicals Group, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings and Sime Darby Plantation lifted the composite index by 4.39 points after the counters rose by 17 sen to RM8.72, nine sen to RM4.39 and seven sen to RM4.26, respectively. On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 589 to 301, while 396 counters were unchanged, 1,002 untraded, and eight others suspended.However, total turnover shrank to 2.13 billion units worth RM1.38 billion from 2.47 billion units valued at RM1.41 billion yesterday.Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said regionally, key indices trended mixed as investors were anxious ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting. “Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank downgraded its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next, reflecting the economic fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and aggressive tightening by global central banks to tame inflation escalated recession fears.“As for the local bourse, we are cautious over the heightened regional volatility. We expect some profit-taking to emerge,” he told Bernama. Hence, Thong anticipates the FBM KLCI to trend sideways within the 1,440 to 1,455 range towards the weekend with immediate support at 1,410 and resistance at 1,460.Among other heavyweights, Maybank gained 10 sen to RM8.70, Public Bank rose one sen to RM4.44, IHH Healthcare improved four sen to RM6.47, CIMB Group added seven sen to RM5.16, and Tenaga Nasional Bhd improved six sen to RM7.98. Of the actives, Focus Dynamics Group added half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, Top Glove perked up one sen to RM1.00, Dagang NeXchange climbed 1.5 sen to 76.5 sen, while MMAG Holdings was half-a-sen lower at 4.5 sen, and Bintai Kinden Corporation slid 1.5 sen to 10.5 sen.On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 101.94 points to 10,301.91, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 110.34 points to 10,409.75, the FBM 70 was 153.06 points higher at 12,384.09, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 99.96 points to 10,059.10, and the FBM ACE improved 54.67 points to 4,743.09. Sector-wise, the Plantation Index added 109.27 points to 6,898.53, the Financial Services Index gained 149.56 points to 16,216.42, the Energy Index was 5.05 points higher at 636.84, and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 3.11 points to 176.98.The Main Market volume declined to 1.22 billion shares worth RM1.20 billion against 1.65 billion shares worth RM1.20 billion yesterday.Warrants turnover declined to 300.45 million units valued at RM61.07 million versus 328.62 million units valued at RM76.62 million yesterday.The ACE Market volume swelled to 607.10 million shares worth RM118.95 million from 483.39 million shares worth RM131.05 million previously.Consumer products and services counters accounted for 198.01 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (449.99 million), construction (29.65 million), technology (173.33 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (43.06 million), property (94.84 million), plantation (22.78 million), REITs (4.75 million), closed/fund (2,000), energy (79.01 million), healthcare (73.09 million), telecommunications and media (26.37 million), transportation and logistics (15.11 million), and utilities (10.66 million). — Bernama