Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar (2nd right) hands over a mock cheque representing the Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid (BBKM) grants totalling RM696,000 to Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim at Dewan Kenangan Tun Abdul Razak in Baling July 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

BALING, July 14 — A total of 232 informal and micro-entrepreneurs, who were affected by the flood and water surge incident in Baling on July 4, will receive the Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid (BBKM) grants totalling RM696,000 from the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

Its Minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar said the RM3,000 one-off aid to each entrepreneur was aimed at easing their burden following the disaster.

“So far, a total of 232 entrepreneurs, comprising those under the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun) and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) as well as those supported by the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship and Cooperatives Development Council (MPUKP), have been identified.

“All those affected are eligible to receive aid under this grant,” he said at a media conference after attending the ceremony to present the BBKM to flood victims at Dewan Kenangan Tun Abdul Razak, near here, today.

At the same event, he also presented the RM25,000 SME Bank zakat fund for the assistance of 50 flood victims here, as well as contributions from Bank Rakyat and Rakyat Holdings totalling RM110,000 for mosques, surau, schools as well as 60 Bank Rakyat customers.

Also present were Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, who is also the Baling MPUKP chairman, and Tekun chief executive officer Datuk Adam Abd Ghani.

Meanwhile, Noh said Tekun also carried out several other initiatives to assist existing Tekun entrepreneurs affected by the floods in the district.

“For Tekun borrowers, they can enjoy a six-month moratorium in repaying their loans, make a 50 per cent savings withdrawal, apply for business rehabilitation financing with up to three months’ moratorium as well as reschedule existing financing.

“It is hoped that the RM3,000 contribution given today will be of help to them to revive their businesses. If they need a bigger amount, they can apply for an interest-free loan under the Informal and Micro Financing Scheme (SPIM) for a maximum of RM10,000, with a 12-month moratorium period,” he said. — Bernama