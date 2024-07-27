KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Police arrested a male teacher suspected of being involved in sexual assault on several male students in the Hulu Selangor district.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said that the physical education teacher, in his 30s, was arrested in Bukit Beruntung, Selangor, yesterday, after four reports were received by police, from 2.03am to 10am on the same day, regarding the incidents.

“Preliminary investigations found that the first incident involved a 12-year-old victim, which occurred a month ago.

“One of the locations of the incident was at a homestay in the Ulu Yam area, when the victim was representing the Hulu Selangor district in a football tournament,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Faizal said that police opened four investigation papers against the man, under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

He said that further checks found that the man had no criminal record, and he was remanded for six days until July 31. — Bernama



