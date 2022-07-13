Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to the media after launching the Kulim Smart Parking Initiative in Alor Setar July 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, July 13 — The Kedah government is still waiting for reports from various technical departments investigating the floods and water surge in Baling district on July 4, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said the government had not set any deadline for the departments to submit their findings despite calls for the cause of the incident to be announced quickly.

“We have to give the departments enough time to investigate,” he told reporters after launching the Kulim Smart Parking Initiative here today.

He said rushing to announce the findings as demanded by netizens would not undo what had happened.

The Department of Minerals and Geoscience, Forestry Department, Drainage and Irrigation Department, and Department of Environment had the expertise and capability to do a proper investigation, he added.

Although certain quarters had linked the tragedy to a Musang King durian plantation project in Gunung Inas, the state government could not draw any conclusions before the probe was completed, he added.

He said the priority now is not to find fault but to solve any problems affecting the victims.

A total of 41 areas in Baling district were affected by the floods, which displaced more than 1,000 people and claimed three lives. — Bernama