KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Global life insurance company, MetLife, in line with its recognition of social and environmental issues, has originated US$6 billion (RM26 billion) in new green investments.



MetLife said MetLife Foundation, which was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement, is providing more than US$1 million in climate-focused grants.





The company managed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 21 per cent between 2020 and 2021 and is planting more than 200,000 trees around the world since 2020.It is committed to achieving net-zero GHG emissions across the company’s global operations and general account investment portfolio by 2050 or sooner.“The net-zero pledge builds upon MetLife’s existing 2030 sustainability commitments, which include 11 climate goals established in 2020, as well as a robust set of 2030 diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) commitments established in March 2022.The financial components of the DEI commitments total more than US$2.5 billion by 2030,” MetLife said In its annual sustainability report.MetLife president and chief executive officer Michel Khalaf said the company will apply the breadth of its resources to build a more inclusive and equitable future, advancing economic opportunity, creating a healthier planet, and enhancing the well-being of all people.Recognising the inextricable link between social and environmental issues, MetLife is deploying the full strength of its people, products, services, and investments to holistically address the unmet needs of communities around the world. — Bernama