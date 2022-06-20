Stacks of shipping containers are pictured at the North Butterworth Container Terminal in Butterworth, Penang January 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Four broad industries have recovered to pre-pandemic levels or even higher, as evident by the number of job opportunities posted and applications received on online employment platform, JobStreet.

According to JobStreet’s Job Outlook Report 2022 (Malaysia), the four broad industries are semiconductor and wafer fabrication, electrical and electronics (E&E), computer and information technology (IT) (software), as well as transportation and logistics.

“Demand for semiconductors rose strongly last year due to digital transformation brought by the pandemic and shortages in the automotive industry with around 70 per cent of job ads for the semiconductor and wafer fabrication industry were for engineering and manufacturing specialisations, with a majority of 55 per cent of job ads from Penang.

“The E&E industry remained resilient in driving growth of the healthcare, automotive and retail sectors. Engineering-related posts contributed the most industry job ads at 35.8 per cent, with Penang once again accounting for 50 per cent of job ads, followed by Selangor at 23 per cent,” said the report.

It also revealed that the growth in the number of job postings and applications in the IT-software industry reflected the global shortage of IT talents, indicating that employers need to attract workers with better compensation, benefits and work arrangements.

Meanwhile, the rise of online shopping has created a myriad of job opportunities in logistic companies and third-party logistics sectors.

“Other industries showing gradual and steady recovery include healthcare and medical, manufacturing and production, food and beverages, retail and merchandise, building, construction and engineering, as well as banking and finance,” the report said.

The report noted that hiring activities increased with more people having been fully vaccinated, coupled with the easing of movement restrictions.

Most industries, 55 out of 60, saw increases in job ad postings in fourth quarter of 2021, it said.

Meanwhile, JobStreet Malaysia operations director Ashwin Jeyapalasingam said these four broad industries experienced strong recovery and growth primarily due to digital transformation initiatives which increased productivity and operational efficiencies. — Bernama