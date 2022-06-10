The growth of the manufacturing sector was driven by both of domestic-oriented industry of 6.9 per cent and export-oriented industry of 5.8 per cent. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 4.6 per cent in April 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year, steered by manufacturing and electricity sectors, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the manufacturing and electricity sectors recorded increases of 6.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively. However, the mining sector shrank by 0.1 per cent, he shared in the Malaysia Index of Industrial Production statement for April 2022 today.

“On month-on-month basis, the IPI deteriorated by 4.8 per cent as a result of the fall in all components of indices,” said Mohd Uzir.

He added that the manufacturing sector output based on year-on-year comparison increased by 6.2 per cent in April 2022 after recording a growth of 6.9 per cent in March 2022, contributed by the growth of main subsectors, namely electrical and electronics products (14.2 per cent), wood products, furniture, paper products and printing (10.1 per cent) and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (5.1 per cent).

Simultaneously, he said the growth of the manufacturing sector was driven by both of domestic-oriented industry of 6.9 per cent and export-oriented industry of 5.8 per cent.

“The growth for the domestic-oriented industry was attributed by the manufacture of food processing products and manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products.

“Meanwhile, the increase in export-oriented industries was mainly supported by the manufacture of computer, electronics and optical products and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products,” said Mohd Uzir.

He also noted the manufacturing sector performance was in line with the encouraging growth of exports.

For month-on-month comparison, the manufacturing sector contracted 4.9 per cent compared to March 2022 affected by the lower capacity utilisation especially in the electrical and electronics products and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products subsectors.

On the mining sector, Mohd Uzir said its output declined 0.1 per cent in April 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, dragged down by the fall of 0.8 per cent in crude oil and condensate index, while the natural gas index grew 0.3 per cent.

As such, he said the mining index registered a decrease of 5.3 per cent compared to the previous month.

The electricity sector output rose 1.5 per cent in April 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year, but in terms of month-on-month comparison, the electricity index fell 2.2 per cent. — Bernama