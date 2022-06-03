KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Dewina Holdings Sdn Bhd (Dewina) and its subsidiaries will continue to operate as usual despite the delisting of its associate company, Brahim’s Holdings Bhd, from Bursa Malaysia effective today.

In a statement today, group executive chairman Datuk Seri Ibrahim Ahmad said Brahim’s’ delisting is not expected to have a significant impact on the Dewina group of companies.

"Dewina group handles all manufacturing and supply of Brahim’s branded products and services operating under its parent company, Dewina Holdings Sdn Bhd, so there will be no business disruption as a result of this delisting.

"Brahim’s brand resilience has helped us weather all the challenges and the recovery of the economic sector will provide greater opportunities for us to further expand our brand presence,” he said.

The Dewina group of companies consists of Dewina Food Industries (manufacturer of Brahim’s brand food), Desatera (military catering services, public and private institutions), Dewina Consult (research and consulting) and Dewina Trading (distributor of Brahim’s brand products).

Earlier, Brahim’s, a Practice Note 17 (PN17) company, was delisted 28 years after its debut on Bursa Malaysia after the exchange rejected the company’s appeal for additional time to submit its restructuring plan. — Bernama