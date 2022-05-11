Bursa Malaysia ends marginally higher

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Bursa Malaysia ended marginally higher today with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rising by 0.09 per cent as investors continued to bargain-hunt stocks particularly plantation and banking heavyweights, a dealer said.

At 5pm, the barometer index rose 1.35 points to 1,555.93 from yesterday’s close of 1,554.58.

The benchmark index, which opened 0.9 of-a-point higher at 1,555.48, moved between 1,552.94 and 1,559.46 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 443 to 440, while 429 counters were unchanged, 931 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total turnover declined to 2.40 billion units worth RM1.91 billion from 2.75 billion units worth RM2.25 billion yesterday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng foresees the performance of FBM KLCI to remain steady, supported by improving fundamentals of the local economy.

“Nevertheless, market sentiments are still in cautious mode given the increasing market volatility both local and regionally.

“Hence, we expect the FBM KLCI to stay in consolidation mode and hover within 1,545-1,565 for the remainder of the week, with immediate support at 1,545 followed by 1,530 while resistance will be at 1,580,” Thong said.

Meanwhile, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today announced that the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) will be increased by 25 basis points to 2.00 per cent after its third Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this year.

The central bank said the sustained reopening of the global economy and the improvement in labour market conditions have continued to support the recovery of economic activity.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank improved 10 sen to RM9.10, Public Bank rose one sen to RM4.65, CIMB inched up two sen to RM5.10, Petronas Chemicals stayed flat at RM9.89, while IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM6.42.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik fell 1.5 sen to six sen, Techna-X and Widad stayed flat at 11.5 sen and 36 sen respectively, CSH Alliance inched up one sen to 12.5 sen, while MYEG eased 1.5 sen to 88.5 sen.

Across the index board, FBM Emas Index rose 1.88 points to 11,112.34, FBMT 100 Index erased 1.56 points to 10,785.93, FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 33.42 to 11,515.12, FBM ACE slipped 13.94 points to 5,359.14 and FBM 70 reduced 46.61 points to 13,254.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 105.68 points to 16,766.12, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.22 of-a-point higher at 197.38 and the Plantation Index added 87.92 points to 8,234.02.

The Main Market volume narrowed to 1.74 billion shares worth RM1.74 billion from 1.98 billion shares worth RM2.08 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover declined to 251.33 million units valued at RM46.66 million from 352.23 million units valued at RM61.16 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume shrank to 406.83 million shares worth RM118.36 million versus 415.82 million shares worth RM113.96 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 210.56 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (458.43 million), construction (74.01 million), technology (132.83 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (94.33 million), property (104.82 million), plantation (79.61 million), REITs (11.89 million), closed/fund (10,100), energy (494.80 million), healthcare (29.90 million), telecommunications and media (17.93 million), transportation and logistics (18.07 million), and utilities (11.41 million). — Bernama