Serba Dinamik to file regularisation plan in eight months

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd is looking into formulating a plan to regularise its financial condition and it is required to submit it within eight months.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Serba Dinamik, an engineering services company, said it has approximately eight months to submit its regularisation plan to the relevant authorities for approval.

“The company will make the necessary announcement on the Regularisation Plan in accordance with the requirements under Practice Note 17,” it said.

In a separate filing, Serba Dinamik announced an “intention to deal during closed period”, and that its directors and substantial shareholders were looking to trade the company’s warrants and shares.

Among them are group managing director and CEO Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, who holds 787.37 million shares or 21.22 pct, and Serba Dinamik’s non-independent non-executive director Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib, with a share of 605.83 million or 16.33 per cent. — Bernama