Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 11.52 points to 1,592.66 from Monday’s close of 1,581.14. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at midmorning as positive sentiment continued to gather pace and spurred recovery from recent profit-taking in the broader market.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 11.52 points to 1,592.66 from Monday’s close of 1,581.14.

The index opened 4.68 points firmer at 1,585.82.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 485 to 289, while 383 counters were unchanged, 1,114 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.40 billion units worth RM827.75 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added seven sen to RM8.82, Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM10.44, IHH Healthcare jumped 13 sen to RM6.53, Public Bank was flat at RM4.63, and Press Metal fell six sen to RM6.48.

Of the actives, both MNC Wireless and Widad were unchanged at 3.5 sen and 36.5 sen, respectively, Permaju and Techna-X rose half-a-sen each to 9.5 sen and 11 sen, respectively, and Pappajack slid two sen to 52 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index increased 87.26 points to 11,092.37, the FBM Emas Index was 86.93 points firmer at 11,443.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 110.0 points to 12,124.19, the FBM 70 climbed 137.33 points to 13,842.76, and the FBM ACE ticked up 79.43 points to 5,798.91.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 83.25 points to 16,573.69, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.60 of-a-point to 215.44, and the Plantation Index added 183.29 points to 8,546.65. ― Bernama