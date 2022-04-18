UOB Malaysia names Ng Wei Wei as first female CEO

File picture of the United Overseas Bank (UOB) signage at a mall in Singapore May 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia) has announced the appointment of Ng Wei Wei as its first female chief executive officer (CEO) effective May 1, 2022, succeeding Wong Kim Choong, who led the bank since 2012.

UOB Group deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong said Ng’s appointment reflected the bank’s firm belief in the importance and benefits of diversity as it anticipated customer needs in an increasingly complex, changing and volatile environment.

“I am confident that under Ng’s leadership, UOB Malaysia will continue to scale greater heights as we support our customers to seize opportunities locally and across the region,” he said in a statement today.

UOB Malaysia said Ng is a seasoned banker with broad experience and in-depth knowledge of the financial industry.

It said she returned to UOB Malaysia in 2019 as managing director and country head of wholesale banking, following various leadership roles at global financial institutions in Malaysia and Hong Kong, before assuming the role of deputy CEO in 2021.

“She has been instrumental in growing UOB Malaysia’s Wholesale Banking franchise and advancing the bank’s strategic priorities including its environment, social and governance and innovation agenda as well as supporting its customers to expand regionally by tapping on the bank’s connectivity, expertise and capabilities,” it said.

Meanwhile, it said Wong would take on a new role as senior adviser and oversee the integration of the bank’s and Citi’s retail banking business, until his planned retirement. — Bernama