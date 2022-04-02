Rubber production incentive not activated in March 2022

IPG would be activated if the average monthly price of SMR 20 free on board (FOB) is at RM6.10 per kg or if the cuplump farm gate price falls below RM2.50 per kg. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) said the Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) for smallholders was not activated in March 2022 in peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

This is because, throughout the month, the average price for cuplump at farm gate for Peninsular Malaysia was RM2.95 per kilogramme (kg), Sabah (RM2.60 per kg), and Sarawak (RM2.80 per kg).

“LGM wants to inform that IPG cuplump and latex was not activated for March 2022 in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak. Therefore, no payment was made during the month,” it said in a press statement here, today.

For IPG latex, it would be activated when the IPG cuplump is activated. The IPG latex rate is fixed at RM0.90 per kg of 100 per cent dry rubber content. This IPG would be paid to qualified smallholders who are Malaysian citizens. — Bernama