Bursa Malaysia honours top performing brokers, market intermediaries

Bursa chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said the local stock market demonstrated great resilience throughout the year, with active trading at an Average Daily Trading Value (ADV) of RM3.5 billion. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has honoured top broking community and market intermediaries with 52 awards across 22 categories in the securities, derivatives and Islamic markets at its Ninth Annual Bursa Excellence Awards 2021.

The ceremony, which was held yesterday, saw Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd win the 2021 Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation and 2021 Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation — Investment Bank.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd was named the 2021 Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation — Non-Investment Bank, 2021 Best Overall Bursa Malaysia-i Participating Organisation, and 2021 Best Retail Bursa Malaysia-i Participating Organisation.

Bursa chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said the local stock market demonstrated great resilience throughout the year, with active trading at an Average Daily Trading Value (ADV) of RM3.5 billion.

A total of 30 initial public offerings were recorded last year, compared with only 19 in 2020, which raised a total of RM2.75 billion and contributed to RM10.56 billion to the overall market capitalisation of RM1.79 trillion.

“Bursa Malaysia will continue to work closely with our brokers and market intermediaries to drive more participation to the exchange through targeted educational and marketing initiatives, and to spur further growth in the capital market,” he said in a statement today.

In 2021, the derivatives market recorded an all-time high in trading volume, achieving a record high of 18.4 million contracts traded, surpassing the previous high of 18.2 million contracts registered in 2020.

As for the Islamic capital market, the Bursa Suq Al-Sila’s trading revenue increased by 6.7 per cent to RM14.0 million in 2021 from RM13.1 million in 2020 as a result of the increase in the ADV by 13.2 per cent to RM37.3 billion in 2021 from RM32.9 billion in 2020. — Bernama