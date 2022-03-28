First Porsche assembly facility outside Europe launched in Kulim

A Porsche logo is pictured on the stand during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva March 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

KULIM, March 28 — The first assembly facility for Porsche outside Europe was officially launched at Sime Darby’s motor vehicle production and assembly facility here today.

The launch was officiated by the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafuddin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin, with Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor also present.

The facility assembles Cayenne model for the domestic market and it underscores Porsche’s commitment to Malaysia as well as the Asean region and demonstrates Sime Darby’s dedication to expanding its high value assembly capabilities as a critical element for growth for its motor businesses.

Sime Darby group chief executive officer Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson said the facility which is 100 per cent staffed by highly skilled Malaysians, not only supports the Sime Darby business growth across the automotive value chain in the country but also creates the pipeline of jobs to empower the local community.

“We are very honoured by Porsche’s continued trust in Sime Darby as we deliver a product consistent with Porsche’s highest standards for quality, performance and driving experience,” he said in a joint statement released by Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Sime Darby and Porsche AG here today.

Member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG Detlev von Platen said the facility is a new milestone for the company and fulfilling the sports car company’s dream of even more Malaysian Porsche fans.

“Our growth strategy underlines the importance of Malaysia for Porsche as we look to expand our presence in the Asean region. And it demonstrates our confidence in Sime Darby as a strong partner on our side,” he said.

The Sime Darby local assembly facility is staffed by a team of highly skilled and 100 per cent Malaysian talent, all of whom have received comprehensive training from Porsche.

The assembly is further supported by a network of local suppliers and service providers in the area, empowering the future of the local community with job opportunities, upskilling prospects and potential for further expansion.

Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the same statement welcomed Porsche’s expansion in Malaysia and said the development is aligned to the National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020.

He said the government views the automotive industry as a strategic economic sector acting as a gateway to boundless precision engineering possibilities.

MIDA CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman meanwhile said the new assembly facility indicates Porsche and Sime Darby’s assured commitment and trust in Malaysian business ecosystem, especially in assembling OEM parts and devices.

“The Malaysian government will strive to build a conducive environment for foreign and domestic industry leaders to do business in Malaysia given the nation’s readiness to provide long-term business opportunities and connect with capable technology partners,” he said. — Bernama