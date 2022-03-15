Samaiden secures EPCC contract from Green RE worth over RM56m

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Samaiden Group Bhd’s unit Samaiden Sdn Bhd (SSB) has entered into an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract with Green RE Sdn Bhd to undertake the development of a 15MWac large scale solar photovoltaic (LSSPV) power plant worth RM56.64 million located at Larut Dan Matang, Perak.

Samaiden said the project was one of the LSSPV projects approved by the Energy Commission in March 2021, in accordance with the Large Scale Solar MEnTARI (LSS4) programme.

The EPCC scope of work includes all design, engineering, procurement, supply, manufacturing, construction, and installation works, among others.

“The commencement of the works shall be on March 15, 2022, which is also the date of the contract, and the works are completed only upon satisfaction of the completion conditions as specified in the contract which is expected to be achieved by Oct 31, 2023,” it said in a stock exchange filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Samaiden said the defects liability period for the project is 24 months from the date of handing over of possession. — Bernama