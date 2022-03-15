MAHB expects good retail sales recovery in 2022

MAHB is in the midst of revamping retail spaces to introduce a diverse range of best-in-class dining, shopping and entertainment offerings at the airports.. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd (MAHB) expects a good recovery for the airport retail sales this year as the international border reopens in April with a 100 per cent recovery likely to be seen next year.

Senior general manager of commercial services Hani Ezra Hussin said the sales for the international traveller, however, also depended on the travel protocols set by certain countries as few countries are still not allowed for travelling.

“More of the spending comes from Asian countries and if they allow travelling, we can see better recovery rate,” she told reporters during the MAHB 2019 “Licence to Win” Shopping Campaign Grand Finale winner announcement here today.

She said many retailers were trying to survive during the pandemic and Movement Control Order of which, some exited while a majority stayed with the rebate assistance provided.

“At the moment, the recovery on opening of the shops are more than the recovery of passengers coming in to the airport. Some of these retailers would need to restock with gradual opening of stores,” she said, adding, travellers could also see new brands coming in at the airports from quarter two of this year.

She said MAHB is in the midst of revamping retail spaces to introduce a diverse range of best-in-class dining, shopping and entertainment offerings at the airports.

On the campaign, she said it received the highest recorded entries to date with 265,000 entries, an increase of 27 per cent from the previous year, with 51 per cent were from Malaysia and 49 per cent from foreign visitors.

“Contest sales receipt for the campaign also saw a growth of 17 per cent, surpassing RM178 million in sales, with top foreign countries contributed for the sales were from China and Indonesia,” she said.

The new McLaren 570S car offered as the grand prize winner of 2019 Licence to Win campaign was won by Goh Jue Sheng, 25. — Bernama