Short-term rates end stable on Bank Negara’s operations

Liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM42.0 billion from RM45.84 billion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM42.0 billion from RM45.84 billion this morning while for Islamic funds, it dropped to RM15.5 billion from RM22.23 billion previously.

Earlier, BNM called for three conventional money market tenders, an Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender, a reverse repo tender, and a Commodity Murabahah Programme tender.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM42.0 billion conventional money market tender and a RM15.5 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent, and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama