Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine fears

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.83 per cent or 227.53 points to close at 27,232.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.79 per cent or 15.39 points to 1,931.24. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Feb 17 ― Tokyo stocks ended lower today as concerns over geopolitical risks linked to the Ukraine situation continued to weigh on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.83 per cent or 227.53 points to close at 27,232.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.79 per cent or 15.39 points to 1,931.24.

The dollar fetched ¥115.20 (RM4.17) in Asian trade, inching down from ¥115.46 seen yesterday in New York.

Investor fears over Ukraine were rekindled after Washington said Wednesday the US had seen no evidence of a significant Russian pullback of its military forces from Ukraine's borders.

The Nikkei “started trading lower, then concerns over inflation and geopolitical risks prompted widespread sell-offs, resulting in the expansion of losses at some moments,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota dipped 1.45 per cent to ¥2,160.5. Sony Group fell 1.41 per cent to ¥12,160 and SoftBank Group slid 2.27 per cent to ¥5,117.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing lost 1.13 per cent to ¥63,700. Industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 2.02 per cent to ¥22,780.

Japan's government was later today expected to announce a slight easing of Japan's strict virus border rules.

Japan Airlines gained 0.24 per cent to ¥2,411. Its rival ANA Holdings was down 0.14 per cent to ¥2,664.5. ― AFP