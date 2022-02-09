Bursa Malaysia extends uptrend at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) expanded 17.94 points to 1,548.03 from 1,530.09 at yesterday's close, after opening 1.10 points higher at 1,531.19. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its uptrend at mid-afternoon, with the key index advancing 1.17 per cent, supported by financial services heavyweights.

Maybank improved 14 sen to RM8.49, CIMB strengthened 16 sen to RM5.40, and Public Bank was six sen higher at RM4.27, all three contributing a total of 7.91 points to the key index.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading decliners 517 to 408, while 380 counters were unchanged, 908 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.06 billion units worth RM1.57 billion.

Among other heavyweights, Press Metal advanced 13 sen to RM6.43, Petronas Chemicals gained five sen to RM9.10, while IHH Healthcare lost one sen to RM6.49.

As for the actives, VSolar rose half-a-sen to 1.5 sen, MMAG was flat at 8.5 sen, and AirAsia added 1.5 sen to 67.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE surged 69.67 points to 6,317.28, FBM 70 strengthened 77.42 points to 13,690.22, FBM Emas Index firmed 108.36 points to 11,137.79, FBMT 100 Index climbed 110.94 points to 10,817.29, and FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 79.48 points to 11,826.01.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 255.95 points to 16,083.73, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.38 points better at 208.03, and the Plantation Index rose 51.62 points to 6,670.20. ― Bernama