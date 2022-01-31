MIDF Research: Foreign investors acquire RM116.45m of local equities last week

The brokerage noted that foreign investors and retailers bought RM60.14 million and RM5.89 million net of local equities, respectively, while local institutions started the week as net sellers of -RM66.03 million. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Foreign investors continued to enter Malaysia’s equity market for the third week at a faster pace, acquiring a net RM116.45 million of local equities last week compared to RM11.35 million net in the preceding week, MIDF Research said.

The brokerage noted that foreign investors and retailers bought RM60.14 million and RM5.89 million net of local equities, respectively, while local institutions started the week as net sellers of -RM66.03 million.

“The largest net buying by foreign investors was recorded on Tuesday at RM89.04 million. The momentum of foreign net inflow on Wednesday slowed down to RM21.52 million following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to increase its interest rate,” MIDF Research said in a note today.

The only net outflow from foreign funds was recorded on Friday at RM99.07 million, despite Malaysia’s upbeat economic data, with double-digit growth in exports sustained in December 2021.

January has so far seen a foreign net inflow of RM0.46 billion.

Meanwhile, local institutions recorded cumulative weekly net selling to the tune of RM85.74 million and were net sellers for all days of the week except on Friday at RM110.44 million.

“The largest net selling of RM66.03 million was recorded on Monday. In terms of participation, the retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of -11.07 per cent, -20.59 per cent and -16.20 per cent, respectively, in average daily trade value,” MIDF Research said.

The brokerage noted that Heineken registered the highest net money inflow of RM3.39 million last week but its share price was 1.84 per cent lower for the week, underperforming the local bourse which had a 0.46 per cent weekly decrease.

Public Bank saw the largest net money outflow of -RM10.67 million last week with its stock price down 0.96 per cent for the week. — Bernama