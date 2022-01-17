Foreign investors turn net buyers last week with inflow of RM397.85m

The largest net outflow was registered on Tuesday and the smallest on Monday amounted to -RM167.65 million and -RM42.23 million, respectively. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Foreign investors turned net buyers for the week ended on Jan 14, with an inflow of RM397.85 million, said MIDF Research.

It said as the market reopened on Monday last week, foreign investors and retailers bought RM36.82 million and RM5.41 million net of local equities, respectively, while local institutions turned net sellers of -RM42.23 million.

“Foreigners were net seller every day of the week. The largest foreign inflow was recorded on Tuesday to the tune of RM171.58 million while the smallest inflow was on Friday at only RM0.53 million,” MIDF said in its Equity Research today.

The research house said local institutions were active sellers last week.

The largest net outflow was registered on Tuesday and the smallest on Monday amounted to -RM167.65 million and -RM42.23 million, respectively.

It was opposite for retailers who turned net buyers except on Tuesday (RM3.92 million).

“The largest net buying was recorded on Friday at RM113.64 million while the smallest net buying was on Wednesday at -RM3.60 million,” it said.

Overall, for the second week of 2022, local institutions and foreign investors finished strong as net buyers at RM132.79 million and RM397.85 million, respectively, while retailers were net sellers at -RM530.64 million,” MIDF said.

In terms of participation, the retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of 18.39 per cent, 41.52 per cent and 39.54 per cent, respectively in average daily trade value (ADTV). — Bernama