SEPANG, April 6 — Budget carrier AirAsia X acknowledged today uncertainty over jet fuel supply but remains hopeful that operations will continue smoothly as current stockpiles are expected to last until June.

Group chief executive Bo Lingam said AirAsia has been informed by Petronas that existing jet fuel stockpiles will last until June, with the national oil company actively securing additional supplies for the months ahead.

“So far, I would not know whether we will get fuel for July,” he told a media briefing at AirAsia’s RedQ headquarters here.

The US-Israel war on Iran has disrupted supply chains, trapping oil in storage facilities across the Middle East.

The conflict has seen attacks on oil and gas facilities and, more critically, a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping bottleneck.

Bo said fuel shortages in Asia have also led some countries, including Thailand and Vietnam, to impose limits on aircraft refuelling.

He also reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to developing Bahrain as a key strategic hub to connect travellers between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The service is scheduled to commence on June 26, 2026, with optimism that conditions in the region will normalise by then.

When asked whether the airline would pursue alternative routes to Europe, such as via its existing flights to Turkey in the event of a prolonged conflict, Bo said: “Anything’s possible.”