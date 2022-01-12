Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 6.47 points to 1,557.82 from 1,564.29 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon today, driven by continuous selling in selected financial services stocks, amid improved sentiment in regional markets, dealers said.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 6.47 points to 1,557.82 from 1,564.29 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, however, gainers beat losers 484 to 369, while 420 counters were unchanged, 994 untraded, and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.31 billion units worth RM1.07 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed 10 sen to RM8.40, CIMB fell 6.0 sen to RM5.56, Petronas Chemicals rose 9.0 sen to RM8.99, while both Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM4.23 and RM6.65, respectively.

Of the actives, Trive Property was flat at 11.5 sen, while OCR Group slipped 1.0 sen to 17.5 sen, SMTrack eased hlaf-a-sen to 29.5 sen, and NWP Holdings went down 2.5 sen to 23.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 16.73 points weaker at 11,270.84, the FBMT 100 Index reduced 26.58 points to 10,960.19, the FBM ACE lost 16.06 points to 6,600.61, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 2.20 points to 12,038.57, and the FBM 70 gained 47.66 points to 14,196.67.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 120.28 points to 16,056.85, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.14 points to 204.65, while the Plantation Index trimmed 37.32 points to 6,731.30. ― Bernama