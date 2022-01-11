Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.70 points to 1,554.87 from 1,550.17 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon today, supported by buying momentum in selected financial services stocks, amid mixed sentiment in regional markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.70 points to 1,554.87 from 1,550.17 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, however, losers beat gainers 656 to 272, while 373 counters were unchanged, 966 untraded, and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.74 billion units worth RM1.65 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank climbed 12 sen to RM8.46, Public Bank bagged 2.0 sen to RM4.20, while Petronas Chemicals slipped 1.0 sen to RM8.89, CIMB fell 5.0 sen to RM5.62, and IHH Healthcare declined 3.0 sen to RM6.65.

Of the actives, AHB Holdings added 3.0 sen to 28.5 sen, DNeX shed 3.0 sen to 85.5 sen, MMAG and MQ Tech eased half-a-sen each to 9.5 sen and 11.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 2.07 points firmer at 11,232.77, the FBMT 100 Index improved 8.68 points to 10,931.93, the FBM ACE lost 151.21 points to 6,602.68, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 52.18 points to 11,974.46, and the FBM 70 declined 94.79 points to 14,127.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index surged 265.85 points to 16,132.18, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.27 of-a-point to 202.67, while the Plantation Index perked up 9.92 points to 6,740.81. ― Bernama